GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €28.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.37 ($40.44).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €35.07 ($41.26) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a twelve month high of €37.34 ($43.93). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

