Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 102,549 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $17,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLDD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $957.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $177.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 12,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $196,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,119.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $165,222.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,456 shares of company stock worth $1,055,260. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

