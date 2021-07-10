Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,420 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Translate Bio worth $19,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBIO stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $34.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

