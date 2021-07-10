Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Accolade worth $18,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth $54,050,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,813 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth $41,847,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth $37,753,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,297,000 after acquiring an additional 711,660 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised shares of Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $53.96 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of -18.74.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

