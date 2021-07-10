Geode Capital Management LLC Has $19.04 Million Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,349,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $19,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

Shares of EVRI opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 3.11.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.