Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 100,120 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,120 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of iQIYI worth $18,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on IQ. CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.84.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.