Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 561,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 54,768 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $18,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after buying an additional 490,608 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,473,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,974,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $31.88 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

DRQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

