Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GEI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.31.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$23.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.60 and a 12-month high of C$26.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.24.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

