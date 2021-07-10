GigCapital4 (NYSEMKT:GIG) Trading Down 0.1%

GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 17,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,371,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76.

About GigCapital4 (NYSEMKT:GIG)

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.