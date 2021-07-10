Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Acquires 20,145 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,145 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Inari Medical worth $23,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 481.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,909,000 after buying an additional 254,651 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,743,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NARI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.09. 217,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,702. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.70 and a beta of 2.14.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $565,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $3,075,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,843,481.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,085 shares of company stock valued at $16,774,398 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.