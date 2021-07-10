Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in NIKE by 85.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $10,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,983. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,727 shares of company stock worth $32,524,172. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,986,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.88. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $161.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

