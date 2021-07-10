Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Invests $30.74 Million in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 818,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,739,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 73,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PHAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:PHAT traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.86. 20,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,540. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.69. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 14,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $560,112.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,080,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,374,670.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 10,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $384,345.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,996 shares of company stock valued at $7,893,813 in the last three months. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.