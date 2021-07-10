Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 12,636 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,636 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $43,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,879,000 after purchasing an additional 156,057 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Shares of ARNA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,635. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $90.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a current ratio of 23.61.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

