Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 32,158 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,158 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $57,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after buying an additional 24,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio stock opened at $135.14 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $186.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.98.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 49.58%. The firm had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

