Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 32,158 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,158 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $57,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after buying an additional 24,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AppFolio stock opened at $135.14 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $186.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.98.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.
In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AppFolio Profile
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF).
Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.