GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Libertas Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,554.13 ($20.30).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,435.20 ($18.75) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,382.52. The company has a market capitalization of £72.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82).

In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders have acquired 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889 over the last ninety days.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.