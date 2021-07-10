Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $49.00

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. Global Cryptocurrency has a market cap of $849,415.75 and $49.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.13 or 0.00397391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008591 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000563 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Profile

Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com . Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Buying and Selling Global Cryptocurrency

