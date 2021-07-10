Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $2,534,160.00. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,238,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,052,500.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Globe Life by 34.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in Globe Life by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $94.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $70.32 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

