Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GORO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter worth $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,731,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after acquiring an additional 147,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 107,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,161 shares during the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Resource stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13. Gold Resource Co. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.04.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Gold Resource from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

