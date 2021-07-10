Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDEN. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their price target on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.20.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $46.83. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 2.93.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. Analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

