Golden Goose 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $556,968.00 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Golden Goose has a market cap of $2.17 million and $556,968.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00115863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00161948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,623.34 or 0.99647537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.51 or 0.00932106 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars.

