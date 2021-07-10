Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 1,068,658 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 263.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,474,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068,658 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $59,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Perrigo stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.