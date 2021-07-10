Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 33,070 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 327,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,070 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $58,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $78,987,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 489,907 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $82,207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,733,000 after purchasing an additional 208,310 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $194.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $212.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

