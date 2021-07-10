Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,708 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $61,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.35. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

