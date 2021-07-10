Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $57.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $57,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 214.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50,950 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

