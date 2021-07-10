Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $57.82 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 188,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $57,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 822,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,669,000 after acquiring an additional 720,700 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

BX stock opened at $99.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

