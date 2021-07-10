Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 237,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Eversource Energy worth $62,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $15,492,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $844,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

