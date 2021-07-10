Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 110,190 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,220,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,190 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Stitch Fix worth $60,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $50,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 144.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SFIX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.30.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,778.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 548,483 shares of company stock worth $29,351,124. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX opened at $60.65 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.39.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.