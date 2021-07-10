Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.15. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 17,849 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.35.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $29.19 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 3.39%.

In other Good Times Restaurants news, VP Scott Lefever sold 24,768 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $117,648.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 52,167 shares of company stock worth $228,489 in the last ninety days. 25.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.