Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 26,315 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $3,154,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 25,403 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $3,256,410.57.

On Thursday, July 1st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 66,827 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $8,518,437.69.

On Friday, June 11th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total transaction of $8,618,508.70.

On Wednesday, June 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,079 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $1,680,443.05.

On Monday, June 7th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,207 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,772,229.89.

On Wednesday, May 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,193 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $2,103,097.49.

On Monday, May 24th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 80,209 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $6,597,992.34.

On Friday, May 21st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $2,785,309.39.

On Wednesday, May 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02.

Shares of GSHD opened at $111.74 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 232.79, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

