Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.40

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 111789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Gores Guggenheim Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.