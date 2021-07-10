Governors Lane LP Takes $1.49 Million Position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZWRKU. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $7,535,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $9,557,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,490,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,181,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,992,000.

OTCMKTS:ZWRKU remained flat at $$9.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,219. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

