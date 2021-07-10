Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Graham by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,081,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Graham by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graham by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Graham by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC opened at $669.90 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $332.27 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $651.46.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $712.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

