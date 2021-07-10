Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.86

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.86 and traded as high as C$0.89. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 690,833 shares trading hands.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.20 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$326.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.86.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$120.93 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

