Gravity (GZRO) Trading Down 67.6% This Week

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Gravity has a total market cap of $46,473.91 and approximately $26.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gravity has traded 67.6% lower against the US dollar. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00115749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00161869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,512.68 or 0.99898407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.92 or 0.00944725 BTC.

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. The official website for Gravity is gzro.net . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gravity Coin Trading

