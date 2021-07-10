Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.

