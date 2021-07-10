GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:GHG opened at $10.63 on Thursday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.71.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $44.41 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,435,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300,559 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 980,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 33,054 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,776 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

