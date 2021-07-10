Grin Achieves Market Cap of $20.90 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $20.90 million and $2.53 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000800 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,492.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,112.06 or 0.06306013 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.24 or 0.01478651 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.37 or 0.00398200 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00146393 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.66 or 0.00625992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.91 or 0.00420725 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.69 or 0.00321518 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 78,034,200 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.