Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $33.63 on Thursday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $405.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

