Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,953.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 142,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACHC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

ACHC opened at $63.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.85. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

