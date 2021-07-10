Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,001 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,637 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.55 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.0029 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

