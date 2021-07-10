Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $272,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $79.24 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,320.89, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,935 shares of company stock worth $2,090,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Raymond James upped their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

