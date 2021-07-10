Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -235.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $27.78 and a one year high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

IR has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.