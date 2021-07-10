Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 125.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,240 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWH. Piper Sandler cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $17.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.76. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $775.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

