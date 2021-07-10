Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,992 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMO. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,965,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,479,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 90,955 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EMO opened at $23.25 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

