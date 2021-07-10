Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 18,795 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 79.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,795 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Dropbox by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Dropbox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Dropbox by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DBX. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 8,818 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $239,232.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,668,697. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

