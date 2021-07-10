Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 211.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 188.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1,654.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKX opened at $75.04 on Friday. POSCO has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

PKX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

POSCO Profile

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

