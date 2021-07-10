Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 90 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,538,000 after buying an additional 686,987 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,599,000 after buying an additional 40,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,064,000 after buying an additional 338,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,606,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $348.73 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $256.46 and a 12-month high of $351.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

