Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,183,000 after buying an additional 53,187 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 249.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

CVGW opened at $61.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.93 and a beta of 0.88. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

In related news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.