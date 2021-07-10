Hancock Whitney Corp Has $643,000 Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 6,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

CADE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

