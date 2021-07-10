Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $558,000 in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MODV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at $21,813,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,073,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $3,678,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $8,019,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MODV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $170.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.59 and a 1-year high of $184.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.43.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. ModivCare’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

